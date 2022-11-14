She Just Found Out That Her Best Friend Is Dating The Girl Who Bullied Her Ruthlessly In High School, And She Can’t Understand Why, Because Her Friend Was Completely Aware Of How Bad Things Were

Back when this girl was 16 or 17, she was ruthlessly bullied by a girl in her class named Elly. At that time in her life, she was struggling to make any friends in school, and so Elly thought she was easy to pick on since she really didn’t have friends.

For the last 2 years of high school, all of her classmates began avoiding her, and it made her completely sad.

The only person who did take a stand against Elly was a guy named Mike. Mike kept standing up for her, and it then made Elly take her bullying down a notch.

Instead of outright bullying her, Elly then picked up a new tactic: accusing her of manipulating Mike. With this new tactic, Elly did influence her classmates to continue to isolate her.

“Mike and his small friend group were positively the only friends I had in my class and actually made the rest of high school somewhat bearable,” she explained.

“They introduced me to some video games that I’d still revisit from time to time till this day, so we bonded a lot over that. They helped me a lot to take my mind off school stress but kinda went our separate ways after that.”

When it came time for college, she and Mike ended up going to the same place, which was a 4 hour’s car ride away from their town.

As soon as she hit college, it was a blank slate for her and a new beginning. She started to make friends, she did well in school, and all along, Mike helped her grow.

“I met new people through him as mutuals, and we studied together a lot, and eventually we became super good friends,” she said.

