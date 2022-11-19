She Was Nearly Kidnapped In The Middle Of The Night, And The Police Later Found Duct Tape In The Guy’s Car

Years ago, one woman had a horrifying interaction with a coworker who she once thought was innocent. Turns out, he had extremely dark intentions.

During her early twenties, she worked in a donut shop.

“I loved that job,” she recalls. “Three nights of the week, I would be with my coworker, and two nights I would work alone”

One summer, while working at the shop, they were having issues with their air conditioner. A maintenance man named Andy would show up while she was working to fix it.

Since the shop was small and crowded during the daytime, he would have to come during her evening shifts when the place was empty.

“At first, he was very pleasant, and I had no issues sharing space with him as we worked,” she explains.

However, one night, in particular, she started noticing Andy’s true colors. On an evening when he came to fix the A.C, her co-worker was running late. Once she arrived, she told them that she had taken too long in the shower.

Then, Andy creepily said something along the lines of, “We should all shower together to save time.” It freaked out the girls.

At some point, she accidentally revealed that she lives alone, and Andy made a remark about how he would have her all to himself. How freaky!

