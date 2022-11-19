She’s A Diagnosed Sociopath Answering Questions Such As Can She Fall In Love, And Can She Be Cured?

One TikTok user is using her platform to debunk myths and answer questions about one of the world’s most misunderstood mental disorders.

Kanika Batra (@notkanikabatra) is an author, pageant contestant, and influencer who has been diagnosed with ASPD, otherwise known as antisocial personality disorder. She is considered a sociopath.

The Mayo Clinic defines ASPD as “a mental disorder in which a person consistently shows no regard for right and wrong and ignores the rights and feelings of others.”

Instead of hiding her diagnosis, Kanika has decided to become a mental health advocate and answer all sorts of questions about living with antisocial personality disorder on TikTok to go against the stigma and scrutiny that so many people with the disorder face. She also gives advice to those with the disorder based on her personal experiences.

One of her most viral TikTok videos answered the frequently asked question of whether or not she can experience love.

“You’re probably not gonna like me after this video,” says Kanika.

She then explains that she doesn’t feel many emotional connections to people except those who are extremely close to her. She considers those people to be a part of her, which she says makes her “fiercely loyal.”

This is why when someone hurts anyone that she considers to be an extension of herself, she retaliates.

TikTok; pictured above is Kanika in one of her videos

