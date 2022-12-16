16-Year-Old Laura Miller Disappeared After Using A Pay Phone To Call Her Boyfriend And Was Found Murdered One Year Later, So Her Dad Decided To Take The Case Into His Own Hands

On November 29, Netflix released its third installment of a true crime documentary series, Crime Scene. The first two installments focused on The Vanishing At The Cecil Hotel and The Times Square Killer.

But Netflix’s third release, The Texas Killing Fields, highlights the four unsolved murders of young women. Each woman’s remains were found along the interstate that connected Houston to Galveston, also known as The Texas Killing Fields.

This region witnessed over thirty female bodies turning up between 1971 and 2006, with each victim being between twelve and twenty-five years old. One of those victims was Laura Miller.

Laura Miller’s Case

In 1984, Laura Miller was known to be a musically gifted teen who had many big dreams. But, the sixteen-year-old also began struggling in high school after she started experiencing debilitating seizures.

According to her father, Tim, Laura missed school often and even had to leave the choir due to her medical struggles. In turn, the teen did struggle a bit socially.

On September 10, though, after Laura and her family relocated to League City, she asked to visit a payphone to call her boyfriend– since her family’s home line had not been connected yet.

So, Laura’s mother gave her a ride to a payphone not far from home, and the teen planned to walk the mere half-mile back afterward.

Later that day, though, both Laura’s parents and her boyfriend arrived at her new home. Meanwhile, she was nowhere to be found.

