Alexa Helped Her Catch Her Boyfriend Cheating On Her And Here’s How

Technology is like our best friend. It helps make the day-to-day a lot easier. For example, with a few taps on an app, we can have groceries delivered to our door, instantly pay bills, and organize our schedules.

But not only does technology assist with mundane life tasks, but it also has the ability to catch sneaky wrongdoers in the act.

One woman named Jessica Lowman (@jessicalowman1) discovered that her boyfriend was cheating on her after going through the search history on her Amazon Alexa.

Apparently, the voice assistant speaker saves all voice recordings, much to her surprise.

“So this is how I caught my ex cheating I didn’t even know Alexa stored this shizzz,” Jessica wrote in the text overlay of her TikTok video.

The clip shows Jessica accessing her Alexa voice history as she scrolls down to a recording of a strange woman asking the speaker to play “Power Trip by Miguel.”

Then, in a second recording, Jessica’s boyfriend is heard telling Alexa to turn up the volume.

The voice recordings are solid evidence that another woman had been in her home, which led Jessica to the conclusion that her boyfriend had been cheating on her.

According to a second video, this was not the first time her boyfriend had committed such a betrayal. For Jessica, this was the last straw, and since then, she has dumped him.

