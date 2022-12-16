His Girlfriend Explicitly Asked For A Sewing Machine For Her Birthday, But He Got Her A Cricut Instead, So She Was Pretty Upset, And He Ended Up Crying

This twenty-six-year-old guy currently has a girlfriend named Sarah, who is twenty-seven. And it was actually Sarah’s birthday just a couple of days ago.

So, a few weeks ago, Sarah requested that he buy her a new sewing machine as her birthday gift. And even though his girlfriend already had a sewing machine– which he claims had been in good condition and not broken or anything– he agreed to get her a new one.

However, he admits to knowing absolutely nothing about sewing. So, he did about two weeks of research to find a good model and ultimately settled on buying a Brother sewing machine as well as some other tailoring materials.

Just as he was about to press the “purchase” button online, though, he apparently came across the Cricut Maker 3.

“For those who don’t know, Cricut is something that can cut all kinds of things– fabric, wood, paper, leather. It can even engrave metal!” he explained.

“It is used to make DIY projects like stickers, bags, mugs, and necklaces.”

Anyway, since Sarah is super into crafting, he honestly thought that his girlfriend would love this gift. Plus, in his opinion, a Cricut is way better than a sewing machine– which she already had.

“And sure, the Cricut was double the price of the sewing machine– nearly one thousand dollars– but I had some money saved,” he added.

So, after doing even more research, he ultimately purchased the Circuit that comes with a heat press and other fancy tools. And according to him, he really thought it was an amazing birthday gift.

