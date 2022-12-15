His Girlfriend Is Currently A Surrogate For Her Sister But Keeps Eating All Of His Food Whenever She Comes Over, So He Asked Her To Either Replenish It Or Pay Him For It

This twenty-six-year-old guy has been dating his girlfriend, who is twenty-nine, for about two years now.

Before they ever met, though, his girlfriend apparently planned to help out her sister and her sister’s husband by being a surrogate for their pregnancy.

But, if you could not have guessed it, the global COVID-19 pandemic obviously got in the way and slowed down that entire process.

So, his girlfriend only recently became pregnant for them and has since been staying primarily with her sister and her sister’s husband.

Now, he and his girlfriend did talk about how this whole arrangement was going to work before they started dating– since she already knew this was the plan to start her sister’s family.

However, now that the plan is actually in motion, he is having some serious issues with his girlfriend’s behavior.

It all stems back to the fact that even though his girlfriend spends most of her time at her sister’s house, she still goes to his house whenever she is free.

“And it’s not so bad, but either she raids my kitchen, or she complains nothing looks good and wants me to keep some of her for-sure cravings on hand,” he said.

So he started to get a little annoyed by that, but he did not say anything, and the situation was fine for a while. Well, that was until his parents recently went to visit him.

