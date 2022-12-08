She Has A Super Sweet Idea For A Welcome Basket That You Can Make For Any Overnight Guests You Might Be Hosting This Holiday Season

When family members or friends from out of town come to your house to stay with you this holiday season, they’re most likely already feeling grateful to you for all your hospitality.

Overnight stays provide an opportunity for you to catch up with relatives you haven’t seen in a while. You’ll finally be able to enjoy late-night chats and a companionable breakfast together in the morning.

If you want to be the most epic host ever and make your guests feel more at home, put together a welcome basket full of everything they need to make the most of their stay.

It’ll be a pleasant surprise for them and have them feeling super duper special. Tell your family and friends to pack light because you’ll have them covered with all the essentials.

Ebony Peoples-Wordlaw (@ebony_peoples) has the best idea for a welcome basket you can make for any overnight guest you might be hosting, and she’s sharing it on TikTok. Here’s what she included in the basket for her guest room.

Start with a nice basket and add some seasonal magazines. You can definitely tailor the basket based on the person’s specific interests and tastes.

Then, Ebony adds two Voss waters, but you can use any brand of bottled water. Personally, I think Voss, with its glass containers, elevates the basket and makes it fancier instead of just using regular bottled water.

Next, she puts in sweet and salty snacks, and she’s got the right idea here. Fuel your guests’ midnight munchies by giving them something they can snack on between meals.

Cookies, popcorn, granola bars, and chips are excellent options to include.

