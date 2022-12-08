She Has Some Clever Christmas Tree Hacks That You’re Definitely Going To Want To Check Out, Even If You Already Put Your Tree Up

Does your Christmas tree ever just look…off? Every year we are faced with the same problem–our tree almost never lives up to our expectations.

One side of the tree might be severely flattened, or it’s missing a bunch of branches, creating an unseemly gaping hole. It’s enough to make anyone turn into a Grinch.

However, Shannon Doherty, who goes by @athomewithshannon on TikTok, has a couple of super clever ways to turn your tree into the picture-perfect image of a winter wonderland.

When you’re decorating your tree this year, Shannon suggests that you try adding a woven basket at the base this time instead of a plain old tree skirt. It’s simple, but it transforms everything. Add a throw blanket around the basket for a cute and cozy vibe.

If you’re using a real Christmas tree, it’s essential to keep it fresh and vibrant, and Shannon has the best way of doing this. I mean, you don’t want it to start drying out before Christmas Day is even here!

Your tree needs a gallon of water every day to stay hydrated. For the tree to last longer, add some sugar and pennies, which will keep the germs away.

If your tree is looking sparse and has some bare areas, Shannon fills them in with an artificial tree garland. It will make your tree look so much fuller!

