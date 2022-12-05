This Mom Says She Ruined Christmas For Her 3-Year-Old Daughter Before December Even Started

There’s always an insane amount of pressure to make sure Christmas goes right. It’s vital to keep the holiday magic and the spirit of Santa intact for the kiddos. And one mom has already messed it up for her 3-year-old daughter, although it wasn’t really her fault.

The mom, who goes by the TikTok handle @didyousaytarget, revealed that her daughter had spotted one of her gifts well before the big day.

All her daughter wanted for Christmas was a Barbie Dream Camper, so of course, as her mother, she searched high and low for the extravagant toy until she finally came across it at Walmart. She had it shipped to the house, not thinking much about it. But then the unthinkable happened.

“Yesterday, as we were driving home from school and pull into the driveway, there it is, right in the middle of the driveway,” she said.

The package was sitting outside in plain sight, with a picture of the bright pink toy vehicle clearly visible on the side of the box.

Unfortunately, she had no time to process the situation, and by then, it was too late anyway. Her child had immediately zeroed in on it.

To amend the situation, she grabbed a piece of paper, pretending Santa had left a note and that he had delivered the gift too early.

Reading from the fake letter, she told her daughter that Santa couldn’t fit the gift on his sleigh, so he sent it ahead of time, along with the warning that it wouldn’t work until Christmas.

TikTok; pictured above is @didyousaytarget in her video

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.