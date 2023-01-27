2023 Is The Year Of The Rabbit, But What’s In Store For Your Chinese Zodiac This Year?

While celebrating the Lunar New Year this past Sunday, January 22, we said farewell to the Tiger and hello to the Year of the Rabbit.

For countless people, this holiday is the perfect time to check in with the stars and determine what might lie ahead over the next 12 months.

Many people also already know the basics. In essence, the 12-year Chinese zodiac calendar is symbolized by 12 animals. And to determine what your zodiac animal is, you have to check the year you were born.

For instance, if you were born in 1961, 1973, 1985, or 1997, then your zodiac animal is the Ox. On the other hand, if you were born in 1965, 1977, 1989, or 2001, then your zodiac animal is the Snake.

Then, once you figure out what year you were born and its corresponding animal, you can start to determine what the Year of the Rabbit might mean for you.

Rabbit – 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023

If you were born in the Year of the Rabbit, then you will be facing your “Ben Ming Nian”– or your own zodiac year. Due to this, followers believe that you might face more instability and disruption in your life in 2023.

You can expect to have some big changes in various areas of your life– including health, career, and relationships.

And even though this might be nerve-wracking, you must remember that it is not all bad. Instead, try to anticipate these changes with a positive mindset and look at them as an opportunity to grow.

