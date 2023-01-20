A Beginner’s Guide For Those Looking To Try Their Hand At Tarot Card Reading

If you are TikTok obsessed, then you have definitely stumbled across at least one video involving tarot cards.

Usually, creators will do a reading by pulling different cards and telling viewers what they mean. Plus, sometimes TikTokers will claim that if a specific tarot card reading ended up on your feed, then it was actually meant for you to see.

But, you might not know that tarot actually began back in 15th century Europe when it was used as a game for playing cards.

And in recent years, the practice has undergone a complete resurgence that is best exemplified by social media.

Tarot is most often used as a form of fortune telling, in which people will draw cards at random in hopes of gaining insight or understanding around a life event or situation. There are 78 cards in a tarot deck, and every single one represents a different kind of energy.

And by interpreting the cards that are drawn during a reading, people can start to make predictions about their life or use the different cards’ energetic themes to tell a story.

Aside from this, the potential uses for tarot are endless– one fact that is not often shown on social media. The cards can be used in conjunction with therapy, as a storytelling aid, or for journaling prompts.

Nowadays, while you can always visit an experienced tarot practitioner for a reading, you can also purchase your own deck and begin learning the art yourself.

Of course, figuring out a deck filled with 78 different cards can be intimidating and challenging. But, once you start the process, the understanding starts to flow. It is important for beginners to know that every tarot deck is divided into 22 Major Arcana cards, which are significant in terms of themes. They range from “0 the Fool,” which signifies new beginnings, trust, blind faith, and journeys, to “XXI the World,” which represents success and feelings of fulfillment.

