Her Boyfriend Just Proposed To Her And It Was Such A Total Trainwreck That She Isn’t Sure What To Do

Being proposed to is supposed to rank up there as one of the most meaningful and memorable moments of your life.

But what happens when it’s such a total trainwreck? This 27-year-old girl was just proposed to by her 29-year-old boyfriend, and that’s the situation she’s now in.

Her boyfriend’s proposal went so sideways that she isn’t sure what to do or how to not feel awful about it.

She’s been dating her boyfriend for the last 4 years, and he decided to get down on one knee in a gorgeous, yet very public, location.

“We wanted to take a picture, and he told me to ask a girl nearby to take it for us,” she explained.

“She seemed very annoyed that I asked but begrudgingly stood back to take our photo, and this is when he got down on one knee and proposed.”

“I was mortified that this stranger was taking photos of this moment, especially one who wasn’t very happy to be doing so. This distracted me, and I just felt so embarrassed in that moment, and then she just handed me back the phone without saying anything or congratulating us.”

When her boyfriend proposed, she said yes to marrying him, but that stranger ruining their happy picture-perfect moment really wrecked everything for her.

Back when she and her boyfriend got into the car to go home, she burst into tears. She felt so humiliated instead of happy.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.