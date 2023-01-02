Her Family Didn’t Buy Her Kids Christmas Gifts, And Then Her Mom Called Her Son Spoiled, So She Packed Up And Left Without Spending The Holiday With Her Family As Promised

A woman says that she married into a family that is super rich, and it took her some time to adjust to her new lifestyle as her own family is on the lower side of the middle class.

She and her husband then went on to have two children together; a 4-year-old son and a 6-year-old daughter.

She admits that her children pretty much get everything they desire, but she would not say that they are spoiled at all.

This past Christmas, she agreed to spend Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with her own side of the family, and they decided to open up presents on Christmas Eve as her Dad had to actually work on Christmas.

So, there she was at her mom and dad’s house with her kids, and her mom called all of the children in their family over to the Christmas tree so she could pass out their gifts.

Every year, her mom gives a little speech to all the children in their family about how good they were and how Santa got them great gifts because of their good behavior.

When her mom was done with her speech, the kids rushed to the tree to find their presents, but her own son and daughter couldn’t find a single thing for them.

“My son was on the verge of tears, and my daughter was quiet after the tree was cleared, and they were left with nothing,” she explained.

“I asked my mom what was going on, and my mom looked at me, then at my kids, and went, “Oops! I thought you knew. We all decided that we weren’t buying them Christmas gifts.”

