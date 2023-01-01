Her Husband Has Gained So Much Weight That He’s Not Able To Fit Into Seats At Sporting Events Or Restaurants, So They Can’t Go Out On Dates Anymore

A 40-year-old woman is currently married to her husband, who is the same age as she is. She got married to him 5 years ago, and to this day, she still does find him attractive.

Her husband is a large guy. He’s 6 feet tall, and he always weighed about 350 pounds, or at least he did when she first met him.

Back when they originally started dating, they would always go out on dates together which included going out to eat at restaurants or going for walks together.

Unfortunately, when the pandemic hit, it caused her husband to put on a ton of weight, which then resulted in him becoming pretty depressed.

He has since gone on medication which has helped his mental health to get to a better place, but he hasn’t lost the weight at all.

Her husband is now not really interested in doing everything they used to enjoy doing together, and in addition to that, he also has physical limitations around what he can do because of his weight.

Several months ago, they celebrated their anniversary, and she made a reservation for them to celebrate at a local restaurant that has a really romantic vibe.

When they walked in the door, they could see the restaurant had set aside a private booth for them to dine in, and they had put out wine and rose petals for them as well.

“He was really excited,” she explained. “But when we sat down, he didn’t fit into the booth. He was embarrassed, and I was disappointed because I was looking forward to a nice dinner.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.