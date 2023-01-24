Her Roommate Kept Loudly FaceTiming Family Very Late At Night Even Though She Asked For Peace And Quiet, So After Her Roommate Did It Again The Night Before A Big Interview, She Screamed At Her Roommate

This 20-year-old woman currently lives in a house that she shares with four other roommates. And one of her roommates is a 29-year-old named Jane.

According to her, Jane is an immigrant who migrated to her home country about four years ago in search of better job opportunities.

But, she and Jane only met about three months ago, after Jane moved in to replace a former roommate whose lease was up.

Anyway, she and Jane had been getting along fine over the past few months and never really butted heads. Well, that was until just a few days ago when they got into an argument over a FaceTime call.

Apparently, all of Jane’s family members are still living in their native country– which is located within a different timezone.

So, Jane will frequently FaceTime them when it is very late at night– between 2:00 a.m. and 3:00 a.m.

Now, Jane does not do this every single night. However, she claims that her roommate does it just often enough for it to become very annoying– about four times each week. Plus, it’s not like Jane talks on the phone in her own bedroom, either.

“Jane always does this in the kitchen or living room, and she and her family members are always extremely loud when talking to each other,” she revealed.

So, she has spoken to her roommate about this on a few different occasions– asking if Jane could be more considerate about the noise. She has also suggested that Jane wear headphones, so the rest of the house is not disturbed.

