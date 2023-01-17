Her Stepdaughter Asked Her To Come Visit Her For A Week And Help Her Plan Her Wedding, But She Said She Can’t, As She Has To Stay Home With Her Parrot

This woman has a few stepchildren that her husband had from a previous relationship, and when she entered their lives, they were all on the older side.

Her stepdaughter back then was 16, and when she did get married to her husband, her daughter had already moved out to go to college.

Despite her stepdaughter not living at home, she developed a good relationship with her. Now, her stepdaughter will be getting married in 2 months, and she’s really freaking out about the wedding planning process.

Her stepdaughter is having an enormous and very traditional wedding. Her stepdaughter lives in a different state than she and her husband do, and her stepdaughter just asked if she could come to spend a week with her and help with wedding planning as well as babysitting her 2-year-old.

She let her stepdaughter know that she would not be able to make it, and when her stepdaughter pressed her as to why she was saying now, she said she had to stay home with her parrot.

As you can imagine, that reply did not go over well with her stepdaughter at all, and her stepdaughter couldn’t believe her parrot was more important.

Now, she rescued her parrot, which is a Macaw, and her bird is lovely but has a ton of problems because she came from an abusive place.

“I’ve had her for 3 years and since then haven’t taken any vacations or trips away as it would be too disruptive for her,” she explained.

“She distrusts everyone and is very reliant on her routine. I love her deeply, and I’m happy to make sacrifices for her. They are permanent toddlers and very intelligent birds.”

