He’s Currently Visiting His Wife’s Family And After They Tried To Force Him To Sleep Alone On The Couch, He Booked A Hotel Room And Really Upset Them

This guy and his wife tied the knot in the summer of 2022, and he has not yet gotten to spend time with his in-laws where they live because that’s on the opposite side of the country.

He has met them a few times, though, and he has gotten along decently with them on the occasions he has interacted with them.

Recently, his in-laws invited him and his wife to fly to where they are and visit for several days, and he and his wife said yes.

Yesterday, he and his wife arrived, and the day was going great for them. While his wife chatted with her sisters and mom, he sat down to watch football with his wife’s dad.

After that, they all had a great dinner together. However, the night took a turn when it came time for bedtime.

“But things went south at the end of the night when it was made clear that they didn’t want me sharing a bed with my wife while in their home and that they expected me to sleep on the couch,” he explained.

“I honestly thought they were joking at first, but they insisted we sleep separately. I had a problem with the implication that I shouldn’t be allowed to sleep next to my wife, and I also have a bad back, and the couch did not look the least bit comfortable (they don’t have a guest room).”

“After arguing back and forth for a bit, I decided to leave and book a hotel. I told my wife she didn’t have to come with me, she chose to stay, and I said I’d come back the next day. I went off to a Marriott about 10 minutes away and got a good night’s sleep, trying to not let the whole situation bother me.”

Earlier today, he phoned up his wife, wanting to know what time he should stop by her mom and dad’s house.

