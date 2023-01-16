Say No To The Bare Minimum: How To Know When You’re Not A Priority And Escape This Cycle In Your Relationship

This year, we are saying no to the bare minimum and the misconception that we can change our partners by giving them bountiful love and respect. The truth is that this idea could not be more wrong.

If you have ever been in a lopsided relationship before, then you know exactly what I am talking about. Too often, people believe that they will reap exactly what they sow in a relationship.

This leads countless people, oftentimes women, to dive into the relationship full-force– spending all of their mental energy, heart, and drive on trying to make the union work. Then, at the end of the day, it is common for women to expect their partners to do the same.

Unfortunately, though, the complete opposite tends to happen. In fact, your partner’s lack of effort has actually been validated– since you showed them that you would still prioritize them over anything in spite of the unequal treatment.

So, you will end up continuing to starve for more after being thrown the bare minimum time and time again. And no amount of work you put in will even the playing field.

This is obviously a really upsetting conclusion to come to, especially if you truly love your partner and want to make it work with him. But you also have to realize that it is not okay to be treated like an afterthought.

This is the year to make that change. So, let’s break down how to recognize when you are not a priority in your partner’s life and what you can do about it.

How To Know You Are Not A Priority

The first tell-tale sign that your partner does not view you as a priority is if they are “hot and cold.” In other words, are they always in and out of your life, unreliable, or sending some mixed messages? If so, you are not at the top of your partner’s list.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.