She Found The Engagement Ring Her Boyfriend Was Hiding For His Best Friend And After She Found Out It Wasn’t For Her She Furiously Gave Him An Ultimatum

A 26-year-old man has been dating his 24-year-old girlfriend named Laura for a little more than 2 years.

They met at the same college, and their relationship has been wonderful since they started dating.

They get along great, they want the same things out of life, and they’re in love. This guy can absolutely envision his future with Laura.

He hasn’t made any steps towards having a forever with Laura, but his best friend Rob was planning on doing just that.

Rob had been dating his girlfriend Grace for 7 years, and he was ready to pop the question to her. So, Rob asked this guy if he would take the engagement ring he had bought for Grace and hide it for him.

Rob was very concerned that Grace would find the ring if he hid it in their place, and so this guy was happy to hold onto it for him until the time came to propose.

He thought he found a great hiding spot; in the back of his sock drawer. Recently, Rob asked for the ring so he could propose to Grace, and she said yes.

Grace naturally shared a photo of them to celebrate their engagement on Instagram, and the ring was noticeable in the photo.

“Literally five minutes after she posted, Laura rang me absolutely fuming,” this guy said. “She told me she’d found that ring three weeks ago, so why had I given it to Rob for Grace when I’d clearly chosen it especially for her?”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.