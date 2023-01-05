Target Has Recalled This Weighted Blanket Because It Poses A Danger To Children

Everyone’s favorite department store, Target, has announced a recall of about 204,000 of its Pillowfort brand weighted blankets after two young girls, aged four and six, became entrapped in one and died from asphyxiation.

This incident occurred at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, in April of 2022. There have also been four other reports of children becoming stuck inside these weighted blankets.

The Pillowfort weighted blankets can be a danger to young children because they can “become entrapped by unzipping and entering the blanket,” risking death by asphyxiation.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Target Corporation are advising customers to discontinue the use of the blankets immediately and to contact their nearest store for a refund.

The blankets weigh six pounds and are sixty inches long and forty inches wide. They come in eight colors and patterns and have a removable cover that is washable and waterproof.

This isn’t the first time that products meant for children have made the news for posing as potential hazards.

For instance, Crate and Barrel recently recalled their Thornhill Dark Brown and Natural baby cribs due to a possible fall hazard.

The mattress support pins can become loosened or may not fit properly, causing the mattress to fall. Crate and Barrel have received six reports of this with, luckily, no injuries.

It is recommended that consumers stop using the cribs and contact the furniture company for a full refund or replacement.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.