These Are 5 Mixed Messages You Could Be Sending Without Realizing What You’re Doing

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.

Communication is critical for any relationship to thrive. Therefore, it is a crucial skill to develop so that your partner understands what you are saying to them.

Sending mixed messages means a disconnect between what you say and what you mean. When mixed messages occur, the person on the receiving end does not know which message they should receive. Some common examples of mixed messages include:

-Saying “I’m fine” when your facial expressions and body language indicate you are upset.

-Saying the words, “I want you to hold my hand in public more,” but when you try to do so, they push your hand away.

-“Last week, you told me you wanted me to be a stay-at-home mom, and now you are saying you want me to get a job. Which is it?”

Mixed messages are a conflict between your words vs. previous words, your words vs. your behaviors, and your words vs. your body language.

How mixed messages affect new relationships.

You are still getting to know your partner at the beginning of a relationship. Therefore, miscommunication is typical when you first get together with someone. In addition, you are still learning how your partner communicates, so misunderstandings are bound to happen.

