Trying To Make Friends During Your Twenties? Here Are Some Tips For Navigating The Process

Let’s be real: our twenties are often glamorized as the most exciting, wild, and freeing time of our lives. But, for many people, this cannot be further from the truth.

Sure, we twenty-something-year-olds may not have mortgages or children to worry about yet. But we are still trying to figure out basically everything else that comes with “adulting.”

What is a 401K, how do you purchase renters insurance, and why is butter so freaking expensive right now?

Plus, this newfound independence comes with a lot of loneliness. If you have moved out, your parents are no longer live-in conversation partners.

Likewise, many of your high school or college friends are probably not around anymore. And even if they are, it becomes increasingly difficult to find time to connect with overwhelming schedules.

So, you may find yourself sitting on the floor of your apartment, eating some classic ramen or a frozen meal from Trader Joe’s, wondering where “everyone” seems to be finding the friends they appear to be constantly posting on social media.

If you can relate, then we have some good news. Recently, a twenty-year-old guy took to Reddit asking for help in a similar situation.

He shared how he has no friends, barely anyone talks to him on social media, and he asked the wise online community for help in breaking out of his shell.

And surprisingly, the responses are both bountiful and really valuable.

