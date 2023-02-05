5 Totally Acceptable Reasons To Cut Friends Out Of Your Life And Not Feel Guilty About It 

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer, Katharina Buczek.

As we get older, we have to accept one hard truth of life: it is natural to let go of people, things, and situations that no longer serve our best interests.

This can be a tough pill to swallow after you graduate college, move away, or start a new job and realize that you no longer have the same people in your corner. But, it is completely normal to let go as circumstances change, and life paths diverge.

On a similar note, you should never feel obligated to remain close to anyone who takes advantage of you, drains you, or makes your relationship feel like a chore. You may have years of knowing that person under your belt, mutual friends, or even work together.

Regardless, you cannot let these facts detour you from doing what’s best for your well-being.

And in case you needed a reminder, here are five completely acceptable reasons to cut people out of your life that you should never, ever feel guilty about.

1. Your Relationship Feels Like “Groundhog Day”

Are you constantly being disrespected in your relationship? Do you feel like you keep having the same arguments and reaching the same resolution, yet nothing ever changes?

If so, you need to stop wasting your time and energy. Yes, everyone does make mistakes– and it is okay to give a friend another chance (or even a second chance if you are feeling generous).

