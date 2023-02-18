Looking For A Hype Wedding Entrance Song? These 8 Hip-Hop Tracks Are Perfect For Getting The Party Started

Wedding ceremonies might be heart-touching and tear-jerking, but everyone knows that the best part of any wedding is the reception.

Once you conquer the anxiety of walking down the aisle and successfully deliver your vows, you and your new beau get to party the night away amongst your dearest friends and family members. What’s better than that?

You must not forget, though, that there is one more tradition to fulfill before you finally cut to the chase and get your groove on. I’m talking about the famed “wedding entrance.”

In recent decades, this tradition has become a fun-filled way to introduce the bride and groom. Some couples coordinate dances, while others just come out beaming and jiving along to their favorite tunes.

But if you and your partner are currently stuck on what song to pick for your own entrance, there’s no need to fret. Here’s a full list of upbeat hip-hop tracks that will surely get you, your partner, and all of your guests feeling the vibe.

1. “Bring Em Out” by T.I.

Obviously, a “wedding entrance” is the first time a bride and groom are seen together as married spouses. So, what better song for your guests to chant than the lyrics, “I got the crowd yelling, bring ’em out, bring ’em out!”

Of course, “Bring Em Out” is also a total hype-up song that will set the party mood immediately.

2. “This Is How We Do It” by Montell Jordan

