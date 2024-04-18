His Fiancée Is Set On Using Their Savings To Fund An Extravagant Wedding Rather Than Buying A Home, But He Doesn’t Want To Go Into $30,000 Of Debt Just For One Day

It’s no secret that planning a wedding can get very expensive very quickly. While many of us dream of having big spectacular weddings as kids, when we grow up, we may be willing to sacrifice that dream and put our wedding money toward other important things.

One man is unsure what to do after his fiancée made it clear she wanted to use their savings for a big wedding instead of buying a house first.

He and his fiancée are in the middle of planning their wedding but also have plans to put a down payment on a home in the next year or two. They don’t make a ton of money but have been putting money into their savings account for a while. His fiancée has a very specific vision for the wedding.

“She wants the wedding to be next year before we move,” he said.

“This sounded reasonable until we [talked about] the wedding size. She wants 350 people there. Almost all of them are her family, [and] this is non-negotiable. Any attempts to tamper down that number result in tears and [her] saying she doesn’t want a wedding anymore. The way things are going, her wedding goals will put us $30,000 in debt; that’s if I put my savings into it.”

While he wants to give his fiancée the wedding of her dreams, he doesn’t want to go into debt over it. He figures they could get away with inviting around 100 people to the wedding, but that’s it.

Anytime he’s proposed inviting only 100 guests, his fiancée freaks out and cries.

“$30,000 [in] debt is not something we could easily shrug off in just a few years,” he explained.

“She is putting me in a position where we couldn’t buy a house for at least three to five years if we do this her way.”

