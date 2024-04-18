Her Best Friend Got Upset About Not Being Included In Her Bridal Party, But She Put Their Relationship On The Back Burner Ever Since She Got A Boyfriend

One of the most difficult friendship scenarios is when your best friend starts ditching you or puts you on the back burner once they start dating someone.

This can be easily solvable if you communicate your feelings and your friend cares about you enough to consider them and change.

But, unfortunately, some of these friends don’t change and continue to spend most of their time and energy doting on their partner.

One woman recently had to tell her longtime friend, who started ignoring her once she started dating her boyfriend, that she would not be one of her bridesmaids in her upcoming wedding.

She and her friend have known each other for 10 years. They used to be very close, but when her best friend started dating her boyfriend two years ago, she was put on the back burner.

“I know I’m not the [most] important person in her life and don’t need to be a top priority, [but] I try to make time for her, but she’ll never make time for me unless she’s bored,” she said.

”Then whenever we talk, it’s about her life and not asking about me. For example, my newborn son was in the NICU with RSV, and she was asking me to help her video call for outfit advice on her date night instead of asking how I [was] feeling.”

On several occasions, she’d tell her friend how she felt about their relationship, and her friend would promise to be better and more communicative. Unfortunately, nothing has changed.

Now, she and her partner are getting married, and her friend had to find out through Facebook since she never checked in with her.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.