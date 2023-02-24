This Family Coach Is Explaining How To Deal With Children That Aren’t Respectful

Whether your child is five-years-old or fifteen, respect is a virtue that must be taught to them. And when your child is constantly displaying rude behavior, it might be tempting to throw a sarcastic comment back at them.

But if dealt with improperly, disrespectful kids will turn into bad-mannered adults. Respect is a two-way street. If you don’t respect your child, they probably won’t give respect back.

Family coach Sean Donahue (@the.family.coach) is explaining to parents on TikTok how to handle their kids when they’re showing disrespect.

First, he’s telling parents what not to do when a teen or toddler gets sassy. A parent’s first instinct may be to bare their teeth and show their child who’s in charge.

But this may only irk their youngster further. You want to deactivate the tension, so it doesn’t lead to a full-blown fight. Here’s a list of phrases that Sean recommends staying away from:

-“Gosh, you’re so disrespectful.”

-“You’re ruining this day.”

-“How do your friends even like you?”

-“You have to respect me. Because I’m the parent, that’s why!”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.