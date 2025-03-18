She Says Millennial Parents Are Exhausted Because Boomer Grandparents These Days Don’t Want To Help With The Kids

deniskomarov - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Phyllis is a woman who goes by @motherphyllis on TikTok, and she’s sharing her hot take on why millennial parents are completely and utterly worn out.

She’s blaming it on Boomer grandparents and how they don’t want to help out these days with the kids, which is the polar opposite of how she grew up.

“Our kids don’t have the type of grandparents we had,” Phyllis explained in her video. “If our parents were exhausted, just needed a weekend off, a weekend away, call grandma.”

“We’d go stay the night at our grandparents’ for the weekend and we had a blast. It was so fun – they wanted to spend time with us.”

It was a regular occurrence for Phyllis to have her grandma just drop by her house and ask if she could take her to McDonald’s or hang out.

Phyllis says her parents were happy to have her grandparents so involved with her growing up, and it was more like a “community” effort to raise her.

Her mom and dad were not stuck raising her all alone because that’s how much help and support her grandparents provided them with.

“These new age grandparents – where they at? And don’t even get me started on how times have changed, things are expensive. You can still hang out with your grandkids.”

What do you think about what Phyllis has to say? I’m going to share with you some of the most interesting comments left on her video for you, below.

deniskomarov – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“We’re also the sandwich generation- we’re parenting our kids, and our parents,” one person responded.

“These were conversations that should’ve been had before deciding on kids. Assuming grandparents will step into a caretaking role is wild in 2025. Hopeful, of course. But not expected,” someone else said.

“Well people also are putting their kids into so many activities and running their families ragged. Like why does every kid need to be in swim, tennis, ballet, gymnastics, dance, and travel sports?” another wondered.

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski