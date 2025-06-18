She Promises Her Kids She Will Always Take Care Of Them, Even Though It’s A Controversial Topic

Some parents kick their kids out of the house as soon as they turn 18 to encourage independence. But others don’t agree with that practice.

One mom went viral for a promise that has the internet divided. TikToker Lottie (@lottie..weaver) has vowed always to take care of her three daughters no matter how old they are.

It may be controversial, but she’s willing to take them shopping, buy them dinner, and fill their cars up with gas, even if they’re married and have “500 children.”

For Lottie, it’s simple: her love does not come with strings or deadlines. She believes her job is to provide for her children because she was the one who brought them into this world, and that job does not end when they turn 18 years old.

She’ll be the mom who shows up, whether they’re six and scared of thunder or 32 and suddenly unemployed.

“If you’re having children, and you’re taking on that responsibility, it is like a lifelong responsibility, and I’m hoping that my daughter has a really secure relationship with her husband because guess what? Mommy is going to be there in the back if he messes up,” stated Lottie.

In the comments section, many TikTok users agreed with Lottie and praised her for being such a supportive mom.

Some also shared about how fortunate they were to have parents like that as well. You’ve got to admit—it’s rare to see that level of unconditional love and fierce devotion outside of the movies.

“And that’s how it should be. You put me in the world; you should be taking care of me—it isn’t just 18 years; it’s a LIFE commitment. Beautiful parenting, thank you,” commented one user.

“This is my parents. I am financially independent from them as an adult, but they paved my way 100%, and my dad will sneak and fill up my car on occasion. I hope to be that for my kids,” shared another.

“My mom has this mindset, and at 21, she’s my best friend in the entire world. I got hurt and could no longer care for myself, and my first thought was, ‘I have to call mom,'” added someone else.

