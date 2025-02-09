This Mom’s Listing Out The Rules She Expects Kids To Follow In Order To Be Invited Back To Her House

TikTok - @thebluntblondekd - pictured above is Kelsey in her video

A mom named Kelsey, who goes by @thebluntblondekd on TikTok, is listing out all the rules she expects kids to follow in order to be invited back to her house.

It doesn’t matter if it’s a birthday party, a sleepover, or a playdate – Kelsey wants kids to do these things when they’re under her roof.

Kelsey’s first rule is that nobody is allowed to eat in the living room or in the bedrooms. There are only two acceptable places to enjoy food – the kitchen or the dining room.

“You’re not eating in my living room, you’re not eating in my kid’s bedroom, and you’re sure as [heck] not eating on my furniture,” Kelsey explained in her video.

“I’ve had children straight up say, ‘Well, we get to eat in the living room at my mom’s house.’ This ain’t your mama’s house!”

Kelsey’s second rule is you better eat what she’s making. Last summer, Kelsey’s 14-year-old son had a friend come over, and they all went out to a water park, and her son’s friend was supposed to sleep over.

In the car ride home from the water park, Kelsey’s kids were excitedly discussing how she was making her special spaghetti that night.

Her son’s friend then said he dislikes spaghetti and wouldn’t eat that if Kelsey made it. Kelsey thought to herself that she would make something else then, since her friend’s son was a guest and she didn’t want to make the kid eat something he didn’t enjoy.

Kelsy asked her friend’s son what he would prefer, and he said tacos, so Kelsey dropped all of the kids off for her husband to watch and headed off to the grocery store.

TikTok – @thebluntblondekd – pictured above is Kelsey in her video

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Kelsey whipped up the tacos, and when her son’s friend saw them, he told Kelsey he only likes tacos with fajita meat, not tacos made with ground meat, so he would not be eating dinner.

“If my child came to your house, first of all, they would never request that you make them something different,” Kelsey said.

“But if they had, for whatever reason, and you made them a meal…they would eat that food whether they like it or not.”

Moving on to Kelsey’s third rule, bedtime. Kelsey has a bedtime she enforces in her home, and she doesn’t care if your kids don’t. Rule four? Shoes. Kelsey doesn’t allow shoes to be worn inside of her home.

Kelsey has raised her kids to be respectful, and she’s not thrilled that this is not the case with their friends. Kelsey’s kids say “Yes, Ma’am” or “No, Ma’am” when adults address them.

Kelsey has taught her kids that if an adult offers food to them and they’re not hungry, they should politely decline.

Kelsey’s kids also have learned from her that if they go to someone’s house and someone generously makes them food yet they don’t like it, they should eat other things on the table they do like since it’s not appropriate to pitch a fit over food.

Kelsey’s kids know that if they’re in someone else’s home, those rules apply, and they need to abide by whatever they are.

“Some of you parents just let your kids run their own lives,” Kelsey continued. “Children need parents and parental guidance for a reason.”

“And a lot of you give zero guidance. Zero boundaries. Zero anything. And then you wonder why your kids are [jerks].”

“If your kid’s coming to my house, they best be on their best behavior – they’re allowed to be kids, but they are going to respect me in my own home.”

“They’re not going to run all over me just because they’re a guest in my home, and we’re going to have rules and boundaries, and if they can’t follow it, they’re not welcome back over.”

What do you think about Kelsey’s rules? I personally love them!

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski