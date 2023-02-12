This Mental Health Therapist Has A Mini Therapy Lesson For You On Expectations And People

I think one of the coolest parts about TikTok is that it gives all kinds of professionals a platform to share tips and tricks with viewers. This includes therapists or psychologists who can provide people with mental health advice – for free!

Emma Mahony (@emma.mahony), a mental health therapist based in Pennsylvania, uses her TikTok page to give viewers tips on managing their mental health better and getting through certain situations.

“I have always been fascinated with people’s stories and possessed an empathetic nature to understand how each of us came to be,” Emma writes on her work website.

“Through a holistic approach, I aim to look at the whole picture rather than addressing issues in isolation.”

In one of her “therapy lesson of the day” videos, Emma talks about managing our expectations with people.

“Expect what you can expect from people,” says Emma in her video. If that sounds a little confusing, hang in there because she breaks it down.

Emma explains that if you constantly get sad or upset with someone because they didn’t meet or aren’t fulfilling your certain expectations for them, then something needs to change.

If we’re in this situation with someone, Emma encourages us to take a moment and ask ourselves, “Have I ever been able to expect these things from this person before?”

If not, then perhaps it is time to adjust those expectations. Why should we waste our time expecting things from people that have never been able to deliver or show us those expectations in the first place?

