10 Houseplants That Are Safe For You To Have In Your Home If You’re A Dog Owner

Dogs, especially puppies, like to chew on anything in their reach. And houseplants are no exception. So knowing what houseplants are safe for dogs can prevent some serious problems.

The good news is that there are plenty of popular houseplants that are non-toxic. Here are ten great picks for dog owners if your pet likes to take a bite out of a leaf from time to time.

Areca Palm

The Areca palm is one of the most widely used palms for home decor. It is known for its feathery, arching fronds and can grow to a significant size–up to eight feet tall indoors.

They need to be near bright, direct light. Keep the tree in a smaller pot to control how large it grows.

Parlor Palm

Parlor palms are smaller than the Areca palm. Parlors are tropical trees that prefer low light and moist soil. Its air-purifying qualities and wispy leaves make it an excellent choice for your living room.

Zebra Cactus

A small, delicate succulent, the zebra cactus features thick, dark green leaves marked with white stripes. The sharp, pointy leaves of the cactus discourage dogs from nosing around it, so that’s a bonus!

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.