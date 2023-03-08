8 Years Is The Average Length Of U.S. Marriages Today: Why Aren’t They Lasting As Long As They Used To? 

Nowadays, divorce is everywhere. The taboos surrounding separation are still present in certain cultures and social settings, but they have undoubtedly lessened in greater society over the years.

In fact, in the United States, the average length of a marriage is just seven to eight years. The divorce rate in the country is also about 50%. This means that second marriages, blended families, and other iterations of non-traditional family structures are on the rise, too.

Yet, for some people, the switch has been puzzling. As a Millenial or even Gen Zer, you may remember your grandparents or parents sticking it out through challenges and tumultuous periods in hopes of avoiding divorce.

Now, though, marriages are not lasting quite as long as they used to. And recently, people online took to Reddit to discuss why this modern phenomenon is unraveling before our eyes.

Freedom To Divorce

“More like the freedom to not have to remain in an abusive and dangerous marriage.”

“Women used to have their dangerous husbands in the courtroom with them to be able to divorce, and he had to give his okay for it to actually happen.”

“Now, women can get a divorce and flee a dangerous situation without their husband’s permission. It is actually a good and amazing thing.”

–The_Book-JDP

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.