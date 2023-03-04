When She Was Walking To Get To Her Friend’s House One Summer Day, A Man Almost Abducted Her

Sometimes when we reflect on our pasts, we realize later in life that we were once actually in potentially dangerous situations.

This happened to a woman who is now 30-years-old. She realized that she could have possibly been abducted during an incident that occurred when she was a teenager.

She grew up in a small town with a highway that ran through it, Route 2. In the warmer months, she and her friends would walk everywhere. One of her closest friends lived right along Route 2, so she would walk it on her own to get there.

One day, while walking along the highway to get to her friend’s house, a man pulled over right next to her on the side of the road on his motorcycle. At first, he seemed friendly and non-threatening and simply asked her where the nearest bridge was.

After she gave him directions towards the bridge, he thanked her before telling her how pretty he thought she was. Then, he asked if he could take her to lunch on his motorcycle.

“I thanked him for the compliment and told him that I was going to a friend’s house,” she explains. “This went on for quite a long time.”

The man would not stop trying to persuade her to get on his motorcycle and let him take her out to eat. Any excuse she came up with, he would fight it.

For instance, she told him she couldn’t go because he only had one helmet, and he insisted that she wear his during the ride.

He promised to take her right back to the spot they were standing in after lunch, but she had a feeling that wasn’t true.

