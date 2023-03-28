Everything You Need To Know About Lucky Girl Syndrome

A new TikTok trend is taking hold, and this time it’s all about the act of manifesting the life you desire with lucky girl syndrome.

Lucky girl syndrome is a disease you’ll actually want to catch. Although to be fair, it’s not a real sickness you can be officially diagnosed with.

When someone says they have lucky girl syndrome, that just means they’re in a state of mind where they believe they are lucky and good things will happen because of this belief.

It also works the opposite way. If you think you are unlucky, you will draw negative experiences to your door.

This is based on the law of assumption pioneered by Neville Goddard. When a person believes something to be true, that notion will become a reality.

Lucky girl syndrome is a new way to manifest your goals using the power of a positive mindset. You can change your story/narrative and shape your own reality by tweaking the nature of your thoughts, regularly using affirmations, and practicing positive self-talk.

By doing so, you will no longer be pessimistic, unhappy, or down in the dumps. All sad girl vibes must go out the door! You can achieve everything you wish for, whether it’s your dream job, dream man, or dream home.

It’s not a magical cure guaranteed to fix all your problems. You still need to put in the effort to make serious changes.

But forming a habit of practicing positive affirmations can help you avoid negativity and self-sabotaging thoughts, therefore, opening yourself up to success.

