He Paid For Both Of His Sons To Go To College, But He Doesn’t Want To Pay For His Daughter To Go Because He Doesn’t Like The Major She Picked

This 57-year-old man and his 55-year-old wife have three children together; 30-year-old Leo, 28-year-old Mark, and 21-year-old Jane.

He paid for Leo and Mark to attend college, and they both ended up getting their degrees in the medical field.

Leo and Mark currently work as doctors, and they get paid handsomely for what they do for a living.

Leo and Mark did attend college right after they graduated from high school, but Jane ended up picking a different path than her brothers.

Jane didn’t want to go to college right away, and Jane told him and his wife that she didn’t feel ready to do it.

Jane instead opted to take some downtime and travel the world with her boyfriend. She also spent a lot of time hanging out with her friends.

“It should be noted that I supplied Jane with all the money needed for her little rest,” he explained.

“Now, my wife and I have nothing against Jane doing what she did, she’s young and young people live to explore and do what they do.”

“However, before my wife and I allowed Jane to do her thing, we made her promise that when she did apply to university, it was for a degree that was worth it – Jane was going through a weird phase where she wanted to be many things that were more on the creative side.”

