Her 24-Year-Old Boyfriend Started Rapping, And She Finds His Music Both Cringy And Very Disrespectful, So She’s Having Trouble Being Supportive

This 23-year-old woman has been with her boyfriend, who is 24, for nearly two years now.

But, at the beginning of their relationship, she learned that one of her boyfriend’s friends enjoyed making music as a hobby. So, by the third month of their relationship, her boyfriend had actually made a song with his friend.

Now, once her boyfriend approached her and told her about the song, she was brutally honest about listening to it.

“Noooo, I can’t hear you rap. I would be so cringed out,” she told her boyfriend.

After a few months passed by, though, she eventually caved and decided to listen to the song. Apparently, it was also a pretty hilarious experience.

Her boyfriend wound up rapping about money, other women, guns, and all of the stuff that clearly was not from experience– because she claimed she views her boyfriend as a huge teddy bear.

There was also one specific line that was obviously about another girl. So, she began making fun of her boyfriend and clowning him for rapping about a woman that wasn’t her.

“He found it funny and laughed along with me– saying it was the only thing he could find to rhyme,” she recalled.

Anyway, a lot of time has passed since then. But, just last week, her boyfriend came home from his friend’s house and revealed how he had made another song.

