Her Fiancé Shared Something Super Private About Her With Their Loved Ones, And She’s Left Feeling Betrayed By Him

Don’t you hate it when a friend or family member brings up an embarrassing story about you while you’re with a group of people? It always makes my cheeks turn red.

One woman is quite upset after her fiancé brought up something extremely personal about her to a group of their friends and family. Worse, it had to do with a panic attack she had earlier that day.

She’s 24-years-old and has had to deal with many anxiety-related issues for years. She’s been in therapy for six months to try and learn new ways to cope with her anxiety, but when things get really bad, she has panic attacks.

The other day, she had an awful panic attack after something seriously triggered her. She was crying on the floor and felt like she was suffocating.

She is engaged to her fiancé, who found her on the floor and supported her through the attack. Afterward, she told him all about what had triggered these feelings, so he could know how serious it was.

Unfortunately, she couldn’t get some rest that day, as she and her fiance were hosting some friends and family for dinner that night.

“Although I didn’t feel well after everything had happened, I thought it would have been unfair to move the dinner party once again, especially while it was very last minute,” she explained. “So I put on my big girl pants and hosted a dinner.”

About 45 minutes after everyone arrived, one of their guests mentioned some kind of experience they had, and it somehow prompted her fiance to bring up her panic attack from earlier.

He joked about it, and some of their guests even laughed. She was incredibly embarrassed and asked him to stop at the table. He told her he was “just joking” and continued to talk about it before she eventually pulled him aside.

