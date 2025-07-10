She Called Off Her Engagement After Her Fiancé’s Mom Referred To Her As His Rebound Girl

marcink3333 - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

She knew he had a past. She knew about the woman he lost, the grief he carried, and the heartbreak that came before her. But what she didn’t expect, what no one really prepares for, is realizing you might always be seen as the stand-in, not the soulmate.

Because that’s what a rebound girl is, right? The one who shows up after the love of someone’s life is gone. The one who’s supposed to help them heal, not stay forever.

And when his mother said it out loud, like it was some unspoken truth everyone else already knew, it shattered something she didn’t think could break.

Six months ago, this woman got engaged to her fiancé, and they spent three years together in total. She genuinely believed that he was her better half and the perfect man for her.

A year prior to her meeting her fiancé, he sadly lost his girlfriend in a terrible accident, with whom he had been with for a long time.

Going into dating her fiancé, she knew that she couldn’t magically erase his past, and she didn’t even attempt to do that.

“I knew that would always be part of his story, and I respected that. He never made me feel like I was second to anyone, until this past weekend,” she explained.

Over the weekend, she was at her fiancé’s parents’ house, having dinner with them. It’s worth noting that she’s never been particularly close to her fiancé’s mom, but they have maintained civility with one another.

As she was helping her fiancé’s mom clean the kitchen, this woman said something horrible to her face!

“Out of nowhere, she goes, ‘It’s sweet you stuck around this long. Most rebound girls don’t make it this far.’ I thought I misheard her,” she added.

“But nope, she kept going. Said I helped him heal, but I was never meant to be permanent. I was stunned. Couldn’t even respond.”

“When I told my fiancé, he didn’t act surprised. He just said [that] she still misses her. Try to understand. I do understand grief. What I don’t understand is staying engaged to someone who won’t stand up for me. His silence told me everything.”

It broke her heart that her fiancé didn’t stand up for her, or say something to his mom, or do anything to make her feel better, like a priority or his first choice.

She would truly rather be alone than live her life feeling like she’s someone’s second option. His mom has made nasty comments to her before, and he just makes excuses for her behavior.

That evening, she packed up her belongings, called off her engagement, and left her fiancé. He and his sister have since accused her of being a drama queen for throwing the relationship away.

“But honestly? I think I was just a guest star in someone else’s love story,” she concluded.

Do you think she did the right thing walking away from him?

You can read the original post below.

