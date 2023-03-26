Her Husband Got Upset With Her Over How She Made Chicken Alfredo One Night, And Then He Called Her A Bad Mom In Front Of Their Kids

A major key to having a great marriage is teamwork. Couples with busy lives and hectic schedules need to work together to ensure things in their household don’t blow up.

It’s a lot easier said than done, as with many couples, one person takes on more than the other, and if there’s a lack of communication, things can fall apart.

One woman has been struggling to get along with her husband after he stopped pulling his weight around the house. Recently, her anger reached a boiling point after he gave her attitude during a family meal.

She’s in her late 30s, and her husband is in his early 40s. They’ve been together since their early 20s. They have three young kids, all under 10. She’s a part-time hostess at a restaurant, and he is a mechanic who often has to work 60 to 80-hour work weeks. Talk about a hectic schedule!

She’s stuck doing most of the housework but has made peace with it because she knows her husband works extremely hard.

Since he’s had his job, she only asks him to take care of three things around the house. She needs his help getting the kids up and ready for school in the morning, she needs him to put his clothes in the laundry on their own since they’re usually covered in dirt and grime, and she asks that he picks up after himself.

But recently, he’s fallen behind on his duties around the house.

“Over the last 2 months, he’s completely stopped helping,” she explained.

“He dumps his clothes on the laundry room floor, his half of the bedroom is a mess, he leaves cans and wrappers all over the living room, and he’s even stopped getting the kids up, which has upset them as they love their mornings with dad.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.