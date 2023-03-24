If You’re Wondering What To Do For Your Next Night In, Try Making A Sushi Board

When a group of foodie friends gets together for a night in, delicious things can happen, like, for instance, a sushi party.

Most people love sushi. They find it to be light and refreshing, and there’s just something about the cool, smooth texture of the fish that is really appealing.

However, going out to a sushi restaurant can be expensive. Instead, create a massive spread at home without breaking the bank.

Sit down to an elaborate sushi feast and devour some rolls while watching your favorite Netflix show.

TikToker Samantha Bauchmann (@samanthabauchmann) is showing you how to create a sushi board that serves four people for the next time you have company.

Remember that a little goes a long way when it comes to sushi roll fillings.

First, Samantha starts with some nigiri topped with salmon and tuna. Nigiri sushi is a style of sushi that consists of an oval-shaped mound of rice with a slice of raw fish on top.

Next, she adds specialty rolls to the platter: the crunch roll and a vegetarian dragon roll. A crunch roll is made with crispy shrimp tempura, imitation crab, and slices of avocado. The rice is on the outside, making it an “inside-out roll.”

The dragon roll is traditionally filled with eel, crab, and cucumber and features an outer avocado wrap. It’s also considered an inside-out roll. Swap out the eel and crab for tofu or eggplant to make it vegetarian.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.