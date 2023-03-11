Moms Really Are The Most Incredible Entrepreneurs, Hands Down, And Here’s Why

What person is simultaneously a chef, chauffeur, therapist, nurse, teacher, referee, cleaner, and personal shopper? If you guessed “mom,” you are 100% correct.

Moms are expected to do it all– from laundry, dishes, and other household chores to carpools, emotional support, and mediating sibling spats.

They are resilient, decisive, hard-working, and thorough. And with all of their to-do lists and calendars, moms are essentially the best project managers that have ever lived.

But, since parenting can feel like a race against the clock or a hamster wheel that never stops, moms tend to sell themselves short– focusing on what they could have done more or better.

At the same time, moms tend to doubt their competency. After taking a step back or leaving the workforce completely, moms often feel unqualified to get back in the game– as if their real-life experience somehow doesn’t translate to the office.

Well, I have news for you: being a mom 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, is undoubtedly harder than any obstacle you would encounter during a 9 to 5. And all of your transferrable skills would definitely make you a force to be reckoned with.

But why stop at a job? Moms don’t just have what it takes to be an awesome employee. They are also cut out to be stellar CEOs who run the whole show. I mean, they already do that at home!

So, if you are a mom who needs a little push to start investing in herself, here are some reminders about why moms make the best entrepreneurs.

Moms Are Time Management Pros

