She Had A Break Down At Her Mom’s Birthday Party After Her Mom Commented On How Her Sister Is Prettier Than She Is

This 23-year-old girl sadly says that she was never considered attractive when she was little, and it took until she was 16 for boys to even start paying her any attention.

In contrast, her sister has always been incredibly stunning, and everyone fawned over her instead.

Her sister would get the compliments, while people would just comment about how she had grown up or looked different to them than her sister.

As this was all going on, her male classmates would tell her that she was not attractive at all, so when she did hit her teen years, she began making changes.

She changed her outfits, she wore makeup, and she finally began to feel more secure in her own skin.

She became somewhat popular, and people finally did pass compliments out to her, but none of the changes that she made changed the fact that she still felt incredibly hurt by being compared to her pretty sister.

It also didn’t help that her parents and her sister would tease her that she didn’t look good without makeup.

Also, her mom would always make comments about her weight, asking her if she should go to the gym and handing her smaller amounts of food.

“My parents never respected me or had any empathy for me at all, really,” she explained. “Now, I’ve grown into my look pretty well, and I often get compliments, but my mind will still forever be looking back on those comments wondering if I’ll ever be good enough.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.