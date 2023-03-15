She Went Out And Got A New Job That Pays More Than What Her Husband Makes Just So She Could Deflate Her Husband’s Ego

Sometimes there is nothing I can’t stand more than when someone acts more entitled or rude because they have a fancy job.

Of course, we want to support our loved ones who get ahead and succeed, but some people make a conscious effort to remind us of how well-off they are.

One woman recently one-upped her husband after his comments about his new job became misogynistic.

Eight months ago, her husband got his new job.

“Since then, he became a bit full of himself and started acting very weird with me and around others,” she explained. “He now acts like everything is paid by him.”

He would act like that even though she also has an above-average salary, and they’ve always split their expenses.

When he started working, he would use his new salary to give her little treats like flowers, a nice dinner, and even a small spa getaway. But then, all of the “treating” became too much and was worked into their daily lifestyle together.

He’d tell her to buy whatever she wanted at certain shops, which might sound nice, but it becomes a bit excessive and pompous when it happens all the time. It got to the point where he would ‘flex’ over how he bought a fancier toilet paper for the house!

“He acted like this in front of others, too,” she said. “Everyone had to know how much money he made and how lucky I was to be treated so well by him.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.