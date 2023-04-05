Catnip Tea Is Trending On TikTok Right Now, And Here’s How You Can Make This For Your Favorite Feline

Have you seen what happens when cats come into contact with catnip? They catch one whiff of the stuff and go crazy, practically bouncing off the walls.

Catnip gives cats a euphoric reaction. They tend to roll around on the floor, rub against everything, and eventually zone out.

If you’re a cat owner, you probably have a few catnip toys in your possession. But there’s another way for them to enjoy catnip that you may not have heard of before.

You can make your cats some catnip tea!

It’s also a more mess-free way for your cat to indulge in some catnip without leaving bits and pieces of it strewn across the floor.

A TikTok creator that goes by the handle @mr.boba.official is showing you how to brew up your very own catnip tea that you can serve to your beloved feline friend. Watch them go nuts for it!

First, boil a handful of catnip in a pot of water on the stove. After the water comes to a boil, drain the tea over a strainer filled with ice cubes so it won’t be piping hot for your cat.

In the video, the TikToker’s cat Mr. Boba is shown vigorously lapping up the tea. When Mr. Boba’s bowl of tea was taken away, he glared at his owner for a long while.

Several TikTok users divulged their cats’ experiences with catnip tea, and needless to say, their cats acted just as weird as we expected them to.

