Robins Are Said To Be Very Spiritual, And Spotting This Bird May Be A Sign Of Good Luck And New Life

What’s the first thing you think of when you think of robins? Is it their gorgeous blue eggs? Their association with springtime? Easter decorations?

The American Robin is a migratory bird that can be spotted by their reddish-orange chests, dark heads, their morning calls, and pretty blue eggs.

These birds can be found in North America and Europe but are also known to travel to other regions like Alaska, Canada, and Mexico.

Growing up on the East Coast, I’ve seen my fair share of robins, and I remember that one made a nest above our front door when I was a kid. My family and I peeked at the bright blue eggs and watched the mama bird come back and feed her hungry babies until they were all ready to flee the nest.

Because robins are fairly common, people may not think much of them. However, if you’re like me and appreciate knowing that some animals and birds are often considered ‘signs from the universe,’ you’d be happy to know that there’s some pretty beautiful symbolism behind seeing a robin.

So, the next time you come across a robin in a special way, whether it flies in front of your face or lands right outside your window, here’s what that special encounter could mean.

Robins carry different kinds of messages, and it all depends on where you’re at in your life and what type of message you may need when you see one.

Many believe that there is something very spiritual about robins. Because of their association with springtime, they’re often known for bringing good luck, optimism, and new life. They are also believed to be seen as messengers between the dead and the living.

For instance, if you see a robin not long after losing a loved one, it could be your loved one trying to show you that they’re still with you and have found peace in another realm.

