Has Anyone Gifted You An Orchid? Let’s Talk About How You Can Properly Care For One, So It’s Not Just Done After A Few Months Of Being In Your Home

No one can deny the magnificent beauty of the orchid. Their delicate stems, various color options, and tropical nature make them a favorite among plant lovers.

Orchids are one of the most popular flowers to give as gifts because of their long-lasting blooms. To be more specific, it’s moth orchids that are frequently sought after.

Moth orchids are the type that are most commonly sold in the marketplace. The moth orchid is fragrant, with wide, spectacular petals that often resemble the wings of a butterfly.

Many people toss the orchids they have been gifted after a while when they seem to stop producing blooms. But are you aware of how long orchids really last?

They’re not just done after a few months. There are ways you can make them keep coming back year after year. Here’s what you need to know about caring for orchids in your home.

Light

Orchids require bright, indirect light. The plant should never be sitting in direct sunlight; otherwise, it will get burned. In the winter, don’t let your orchid touch the cold windowpanes; the leaves might freeze.

Water

The death of an orchid is typically caused by overwatering. To water the plant properly, keep pouring until the water runs through the draining holes in the bottom of the pot. Then, dump out any extra water floating in the pot because orchids don’t like to soak. Water again when the potting mixture feels dry.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.