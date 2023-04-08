He’s Talking About One Telltale Sign That Someone Is An Only Child

Most of us grew up with at least a sibling or two, but to some, having a brother or sister is an entirely foreign concept.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of households containing one child accounts for about twenty percent of all families in America.

There are many ways to tell if someone grew up as an only child. Are they highly independent? Are they close with their parents?

Maybe they seem to be less social. These are just a few ways to determine whether someone grew up with siblings or not.

TikTok creator Jeronimo (@jeronimoooo0000) is sharing one other sign that clearly indicates you’re dealing with an only child. He wrote in the caption of the video that his claim is based on prior dates with an only child.

In the five-second clip, which has already received seven million views, he asked viewers: “Do you announce everywhere you’re going before you go? Or are you an only child?”

At the end of the clip, he describes what he means by demonstrating a short exchange between two people. “I’m gonna go to the bathroom,” he said, while the other person responded with an “okay.”

Many TikTok users who have dealt with only children before agreed with Jeronimo’s claim that they do have a tendency to walk away without a word.

“Bringing this up to my only child bestie because it scares me when she just wanders off and disappears!” exclaimed one user.

