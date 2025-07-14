The Only Safe Space Left Is the Bathroom: Why Gen Z Is Hiding There (And Honestly, Same)

You know those moments where you just disappear for a while, and suddenly your friends are texting “u good??” and you’re sitting cross-legged on your bathroom floor eating pretzels out of the bag while watching ASMR videos? Yeah. You might be a bathroom camper.

Welcome to the latest trend that’s way more relatable than it should be: bathroom camping—aka, when Gen Z (and let’s be real, some of us older Millennials too) retreat to the bathroom for an extended, soul-soothing, nobody-bother-me kind of break. Not to do bathroom things. Just… to be.

What is bathroom camping?

It’s not just a scroll break. It’s a full-blown escape pod. People are turning their bathrooms into temporary safe zones to cry, meditate, doomscroll, or simply exist without expectations.

If you have a tub, try chucking some pillows and blankets in there and lying down for a while. Think of it like the adult version of hiding under your covers—but with better acoustics and a lock on the door. No tent. No fire. Just you, the tiles, and 45 minutes of psychological exile from whatever is overwhelming your nervous system.

Why the bathroom?

First, privacy—it’s often the only space in a household with a lock. No judgment. No interruptions. Second, neutral energy. The bathroom isn’t loaded with expectations. You’re not supposed to be productive there. Nobody asks what you “got done” in the bathroom.

Is it becoming an aesthetic?

Some TikTokers are even romanticizing it. Candle-lit corners, skincare routines that double as therapy, Spotify playlists with catchy titles (I’m working on one I’m calling, “crying in my tiny tiled sanctuary”).

Bathroom camping is being sold as an aesthetic now. But for many, it’s just survival. A quiet pause when the group chat’s too loud, work is too much, or your brain won’t stop spinning.

So… is this actually healthy?

Honestly? Kind of. It’s better than yelling at your partner over dirty dishes or rage-posting on Instagram stories. But if your bathroom becomes your main coping mechanism, it might be time to widen your toolkit. The real win is recognizing when you need a break, and taking one before you spiral. Whether that’s a nap, a walk, or yes, a 30-minute stare-at-the-ceiling session from the bathmat.

If you’ve been lying on a bath towel like it’s a therapy couch, you’re not alone, and you’re not broken. You’re just bathroom camping. So go ahead. Light a candle. Bring your emotional support LaCroix. The world can wait outside the door for a little bit.

